BRATTLEBORO — A town resident was arrested following an alleged altercation Wednesday at a local motel, according to police.
Marshall T. Dean, 58, was charged with aggravated assault by Brattleboro police, according to a news release the department issued Friday.
Police said they were called to the scene on Putney Road to respond to a report of people physically fighting. Upon their arrival, the release says, police found the alleged victim covered in blood and with a potentially broken nose.
The individual was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital to be evaluated, according to police.