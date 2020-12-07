Police generic 2
Metro Creative Connection

BRATTLEBORO — A town resident was arrested following an alleged altercation Wednesday at a local motel, according to police.

Marshall T. Dean, 58, was charged with aggravated assault by Brattleboro police, according to a news release the department issued Friday.

Police said they were called to the scene on Putney Road to respond to a report of people physically fighting. Upon their arrival, the release says, police found the alleged victim covered in blood and with a potentially broken nose.

The individual was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital to be evaluated, according to police.

Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @OBelangerKS.