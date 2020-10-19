A bicyclist was taken to Cheshire Medical Center Monday evening after suffering what police describe as possibly serious injuries in a collision with a dump truck on Route 101 in Keene.
The crash occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. near the intersection of Route 101 and Optical Avenue, according to a Keene Police Department news release. Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney said Monday night that the bicyclist, a man, and the dump truck were both traveling west on Route 101.
Tenney added that the bicyclist ended up underneath the dump truck as a result of the collision and appeared to have suffered injuries to his torso and lower extremities. He did not have information about the man's identity as of 7 p.m. Monday.
The truck driver was not injured in the incident, according to the news release.
Both lanes of Route 101 and Optical Avenue were temporarily closed to traffic after the collision while Keene police investigators examined the area. Optical Avenue and Route 101 eastbound reopened around 6:30 p.m., according to Tenney. Route 101 westbound reopened shortly before 7:15 p.m.
Keene police continue to investigate the crash, Tenney said.