The New England Police Benevolent Association has endorsed Republican Bryant “Corky” Messner’s run for U.S. Senate, the Messner campaign has announced.
Based in Chelmsford, Mass., the union represents law enforcement and support staff. It is described on its website as the “fastest-growing law enforcement organization in the northeastern United States.”
Citing Messner’s “unrelenting and pro-police stance,” the union detailed its support in a letter signed by Executive Director Jerry Flynn, President Chris Ryan and Stephen J. Arnold Sr., New Hampshire state director/legislative director.
“As you are well aware, hardworking and dedicated police officers across this great country are targets of assassination, vilified by the media, ridiculed by athletes and pundits, ostracized by the general public because of the false narrative glorified by the far left of the Democratic Party,” the letter states, while accusing U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., of trying to feed that narrative.
The May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man, in the custody of Minneapolis police — along with the deaths of other people of color in encounters with law enforcement — sparked national protests over racial injustice and police brutality and led to calls for police defunding or reform.
As detailed in an article by The Washington Post last month, citing law enforcement agency leaders and experts, this has hurt morale in the ranks and brought recruitment and retention challenges. The report quotes Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva saying police critics must “stop fanning the flames of hatred,” after two deputies were shot in their police car Sept. 12.
In addition to Messner, of Wolfeboro, and Shaheen, who lives in Madbury when not in Washington, Nashua Libertarian Justin O’Donnell is on the Nov. 3 general election ballot in the Senate race.