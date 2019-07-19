BELLOWS FALLS — Police are investigating a fire in the vacant ChemCo building this week that fire officials say was intentionally set.
According to Bellows Falls Fire Chief Shaun McGinnis, firefighters responded to the building on Paper Mill Road around 5:30 p.m. Monday; they discovered a pile of wooden pallets inside the building that had been deliberately lit on fire, he said.
The fire was mostly out by the time firefighters arrived, McGinnis said, but responders flooded the area to make sure the fire did not reignite.
The abandoned building has been the target of vandalism for the past 20 years or so, and the Bellows Falls Fire Department has responded to small fires there in the past, the chief said. Though Monday’s fire caused little damage, McGinnis noted that going into the building can be a safety hazard for firefighters.
“So it seems like, for the people that did it I’m sure ... seems like a harmless little prank,” McGinnis said. “But for us, for anyone going in the building, if you’re not familiar with it, there are a lot of holes in the floor and we’ve actually, they’ve had police officers fall through the floor before.”
McGinnis said police are investigating the fire and have a name they are pursuing. Police could not be immediately reached this morning for more information on the investigation.