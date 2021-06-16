BELLOWS FALLS — A local man died Monday after suffering head injuries earlier this month, likely in a fall, police say.
Henry Anderson, 67, died at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, where he had been taken after initially going to a Springfield, Vt. hospital on June 6, according to a news release from the Bellows Falls Police Department.
Officers found Anderson on the ground on Westminster Street, near the intersection with Henry Street, shortly after 1 a.m. that day, the release states.
Bellows Falls police Chief David Bemis said Wednesday he believes Anderson, who lived at the Riverview Apartments downtown, was walking when he fell. He did not know exactly when Anderson may have fallen but said it likely wasn’t long before officers found him.
“Everything is pointing to that he fell and struck his head on the sidewalk,” he said.
The N.H. Chief Medical Examiner has determined, based on initial evidence, that Anderson’s death was accidental, according to Bemis, who said that office is involved because Anderson died in New Hampshire.
N.H. Department of Justice spokeswoman Kate Giaquinto said Tuesday that the medical examiner is investigating Anderson’s death and that there is no evidence of foul play. Giaquinto declined to provide more details on that investigation, citing confidential medical records.
Police are also investigating Anderson’s death because it’s considered untimely, Bemis said. He said Wednesday morning that there’s no indication of foul play.
“We have no evidence of that to this point,” he said.