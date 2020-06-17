A Keene man is facing charges after police say he swung a baseball bat at his ex-girlfriend and her friend at a city park Monday afternoon.
Joshua B. Prue, 34, of Keene, faces one count each of domestic violence — criminal threatening, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and common law criminal contempt.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene Wednesday.
Officers went to Robin Hood Park at about 5:45 p.m. Monday for a report of a disturbance, Lt. Steven Tenney said Wednesday morning. Prue had already left the scene, he said, but in talking to Prue’s ex-girlfriend and a man identified as a friend, police learned that the woman had been at the park when Prue arrived. They argued, Prue retrieved a baseball bat from his car and then swung it at the woman, Tenney said.
When Prue left, the woman called the friend to tell him what happened and warned him that Prue might be coming to his residence, Tenney said. The friend went to the park where he met the woman, according to Tenney.
Prue returned to the park and confronted both his ex-girlfriend and her friend, Tenney said. An argument ensued, and Prue swung the baseball bat at the man, Tenney said.
Neither the woman nor her friend were hit by the bat, Tenney said.
Tenney said Prue turned himself in Tuesday morning on an arrest warrant and was being held at the Cheshire County jail.