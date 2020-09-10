Police say an Auburn man was intoxicated when he crashed his car into a guardrail on Route 12 near West Street early Tuesday, causing non-life-threatening injuries.
Craig A. Lyons, 30, is now charged with driving under the influence and possession of a controlled drug, according to a news release from Troop C of the N.H. State Police. His arraignment in 8th Circuit Court District Division in Keene has not been set yet, according to the release.
A trooper came across the wreckage from the accident around 12:21 a.m., Tuesday, and found Lyons’ car, a 2003 Toyota Echo, in a swampy area near the southbound on-ramp to Route 12 from West Street, according to the release. Police said Lyons was speeding north on Route 12 when he crossed the centerline, hit the guardrail in the southbound lane and crashed several hundred feet down an embankment.
The trooper found Lyons unconscious on the ground outside of his car, according to the release. Lyons was then taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. His updated condition was not available Wednesday morning.
Anyone with further information on the crash should contact Trooper Robert Stevens at 223-8494 or Robert.Stevens@dos.nh.gov.