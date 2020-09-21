Police are trying to locate a Keene man who was last heard from Saturday, N.H. State Police said in a news release Monday night.
Jonathan Amerault, 25, of Keene, was reported missing Monday morning when he did not show up for work in Jaffrey, according to the release. His friends and family had not heard from him since Saturday afternoon or evening.
Amerault is 5 foot 11 inches, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and is believed to be driving a gray 2016 Subaru Impreza with New Hampshire plate 3449369, the release said.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call State Police at 223-8494.