GILSUM — The Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help finding a missing woman from Gilsum.
Eleanor Turetsky, 75, was last seen around May 1, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office Thursday.
Police describe Turetsky as white, about 5 foot 6 inches and 100 pounds, with gray hair. She usually wears multiple layers of clothing and speaks with her hand in front of her mouth, according to the release.
She lives on Sullivan Center Road and is often seen walking on the road toward Keene.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 352-4238 or 355-2000.