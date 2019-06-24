Police are seeking the public's help in efforts to find a missing local teenager, who was last seen at his house in Richmond late Sunday night.
Phoenix Lutz, 16, is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to a news release from N.H. State Police Troop C.
Police don't suspect foul play but said they're concerned for Phoenix's welfare. According to the release, police believe through preliminary investigation that he left his home sometime overnight between Sunday and Monday. Phoenix, who doesn't have a car, was last seen Sunday at about 10:30 p.m. and, as of the news release's issuance Monday shortly after 10:15 p.m., had not been in contact with family or friends since, police said.
It's believed Phoenix was wearing a pink sweatshirt, black pants with pink triangles near the ankles and black shoes, according to the release.
Police ask anyone who has seen or been in contact with Phoenix since Sunday to contact Sgt. Daniel Brow via Troop C dispatch at 223-8494 or by emailing Daniel.Brow@dos.nh.gov.