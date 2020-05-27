Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Hillsboro senior citizen who, as of approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, hadn't been seen for about 12 hours.
Edward Lebrun, 87, was last seen in Hillsboro at about 9:30 that morning driving a 2006 silver Toyota Tacoma with New Hampshire license plate number 2614559, according to a news release from N.H. State Police.
Lebrun has dementia, said State Police, noting that the release was being issued at the request of Hillsboro police under the Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert System.
Police said Lebrun recently lost the glasses shown in the attached photo so is not wearing them.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Hillsboro police Sgt. Parsons at 464-5512 or the N.H. State Police communications department at 223-4381.