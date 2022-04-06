Vermont State Police arrested a man who they allege broke into an occupied home — prompting the homeowner to shoot him — in Westminster, Vt., last month, a news release from the state agency announced Tuesday.
Daniel J. King, 40, of Westminster is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro on a burglary charge on April 7, the release states. He has been ordered held at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on $10,000 bail.
Police allege King entered a mobile home off Back Westminster Road at Shady Pines Park just before 11 a.m. on March 14, according to news releases.
This latest release Tuesday includes the news releases that police issued March 14, which note initial reports indicated the homeowner, Nathaniel Keefe, shot at two intruders, a man later identified as King and a woman.
Citing an ongoing investigation, Adam Silverman, a spokesman for Vermont State Police, declined to comment Tuesday on whether the woman is a suspect or could face charges.
After being shot, King was driven to the urgent care center in Bellows Falls before being transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, police said March 14. He was released from the hospital after being treated for the gunshot wound, Tuesday’s news release states. No one else was injured during the incident, according to police.
The investigation remains ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.