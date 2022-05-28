We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
N.H. State Police arrested a Pittsfield man Friday accused of placing “school shooter” signs in Barnstead, Epsom and Pittsfield, where their discovery prompted a N.H. Department of Safety investigation and several school lockdowns.
Guy Hanson, 61, was taken into custody without incident at about 4:05 p.m. on Interstate 89 South in Warner on a felony charge of falsifying physical evidence and three misdemeanors, including false report to law enforcement, false public alarm and criminal threatening.
On Friday morning, the N.H. Department of Safety announced their investigation after the discovery of several signs in the towns of Barnstead, Epsom and Pittsfield, some of which included the words “school shooter.” Local, state and federal partners and members of law enforcement were immediately dispatched to all schools within the three communities. Multiple schools initiated lockdowns as a precaution shortly after.
Officials released a photograph of one sign, a paper plate with the words “school shooter!” written on it in black marker, which appears to have some additional writing blurred to “protect the integrity of the investigation,” according to a statement.
Police believe Hanson placed the signs around Barnstead, Epsom and Pittsfield.
As a result of the investigation, law enforcement says there is no credible threat to the communities or schools where the signs were located. No other suspects have been charged at this time.
