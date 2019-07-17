A former local soccer coach told police he sexually assaulted a girl and gave her alcohol, according to documents filed in court.
Alexander P. Waterbury, 24, of Keene was arraigned Wednesday in Cheshire County Superior Court on four charges of felonious sexual assault, as well as two misdemeanor charges related to allegedly supplying her with alcohol. He pleaded not guilty.
Waterbury was the middle school girls’ soccer coach at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School. The school district said it terminated his employment Sunday after learning of “inappropriate conduct.”
Judge N. William Delker ordered Waterbury held without bail.
Keene police began investigating Sunday, after the father of a girl between the ages of 13 and 16 contacted police to say he believed Waterbury had assaulted his daughter, according to an affidavit written by Keene police Detective Jennifer M. Truman.
The girl told police that Waterbury sexually assaulted her four times on two separate occasions last week at his apartment in Keene, the affidavit states.
She also told investigators that Waterbury “confided in (her) about what she described as an inappropriate relationship he had with (another) underage girl” from the region, the detective wrote.
After his arrest Tuesday, Waterbury told police that he had a “relationship” with two young girls and that he had sexually assaulted one of them at his apartment, according to a second affidavit, also written by Truman.
Court documents do not further describe any interactions with a second girl, and authorities have not charged Waterbury in connection with that.
Since Waterbury’s arrest went public Tuesday, Cheshire County Attorney D. Chris McLaughlin said in court Wednesday, police have heard from people saying Waterbury texted inappropriately with girls he coached.
McLaughlin said Waterbury "groomed" the girl by texting her, bringing her to his apartment and giving her alcohol.
Delker — a Rockingham County judge who presided over the proceedings by video — said the court should schedule a further hearing on the evidence of other potential victims described by McLaughlin. The judge said whether Waterbury’s alleged actions were limited to one victim or part of a pattern of behavior could determine whether he remains in jail before trial or is released on restrictive conditions.
In a news release Wednesday morning, the Monadnock Regional School District said it hired Waterbury in fall 2018 as the middle school girls’ soccer coach after he passed a criminal background check.
“One of the School District’s primary responsibilities is creating a safe environment for students,” the release said. “… The School District is shocked by these troubling allegations.”
The district said Monadnock Regional Middle/High School Principal Lisa Spencer was informed Sunday afternoon of “alleged inappropriate conduct” by Waterbury, and he was terminated the same day.
According to one of Truman’s affidavits, that allegation was reported anonymously to Spencer, who then notified the family of the alleged victim.
Waterbury also coached a girls’ team for the local Cheshire United Soccer Club this spring, club president Mark Belden said in an email Tuesday night.
“We have never received any complaints about Mr. Waterbury,” Belden said. “This is the first we have heard anything and we are as shocked as everyone in the community is.”
He said Waterbury had passed a background check. “Obviously, he is no longer coaching for us,” Belden said.
Police continue to investigate the case, and anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Truman at 357-9820 or provide an anonymous tip at http://www.ci.keene.nh.us/departments/police/anonymous-crime-tips.