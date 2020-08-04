ALSTEAD — Police say they arrested a town resident early Tuesday morning after a report that he fired a gun during an argument with a family member.
Edward Hatch, 62, was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, a felony, according to a news release from N.H. State Police. He was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday afternoon in Cheshire County Superior Court.
State Police troopers responded to a home on Pine Cliff Road around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. The family member had fled to a nearby home, after which Hatch was alone, according to the release. Troopers who arrived on scene were able to speak with Hatch, but he refused to leave, the agency said. He was arrested around 5:45 a.m. without incident, according to the release.
The family member told police she heard Hatch fire a shot as she ran from the residence, and was not sure whether it was aimed at her, according to an affidavit written by Trooper Robert Stevens and filed in court. After his arrest, Hatch said he fired a round into the air from his front porch, Stevens wrote.
Stevens wrote that a SWAT team was on scene for several hours. Around 5:30 a.m., according to the affidavit, Hatch called police dispatch to say he would not cooperate with police but was going outside to mow his grass. Troopers then arrested him.