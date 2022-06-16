We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
A grand jury last month indicted a Hinsdale man on charges alleging he endangered the welfare of two children and attempted to solicit a sexual image from one of them.
Police arrested Brandon Bostwick, 34, at his home on March 4. He faces a felony charge of certain uses of computer services prohibited and three misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child.
A teenager reported in March that Bostwick had previously asked her to show him her butt and had done the same to a pre-teen she knew, Hinsdale Detective Lt. Melissa Evans wrote in a probable cause statement filed in Cheshire County Superior Court.
The reporting girl provided screenshots to police of a text message exchange between Bostwick and the other child that show Bostwick offering money, vapes and cigarettes in exchange for a sexual image of the child, Evans wrote in the document.
Bostwick has been released on $1,000 cash bail and was ordered to immediately attend treatment at the Brattleboro Retreat, obey a curfew, not use a cellphone or computer and have no contact with the children, according to court documents.
A public defender representing Bostwick did not return a request for comment.