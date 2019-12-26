Police say an attempted burglary of a Keene antiques shop was thwarted by an alarm system.
Someone entered Colony Antiques at 48 Emerald St. through a damaged side door just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to Keene police Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal. An audible alarm sounded when they entered the building, he said, “and we believe [it] scared them away.”
Colony Antiques shares the Emerald Street structure with other vendors, such as Keene on Vinyl records, as well as a small cafe for Terra Nova Organic Coffee Roasters.
Nothing was reported stolen, Derendal said, and the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Keene police at 352-2222.