PETERBOROUGH — Poet, activist and lecturer Sonia Sanchez will be the 62nd recipient of the Edward MacDowell Medal, officials announced Sunday.
The medal has been given since 1960 to artists who have made outstanding contributions to American culture, according to a news release from MacDowell, which is in Peterborough.
The medal is named for composer Edward MacDowell, who founded the artists’ retreat in 1907 with his wife, pianist Marian MacDowell.
Sanchez is the author of more than 20 books of poetry, children’s literature and plays, including “We a BaddDDD People,” “Homegirls and Handgrenades,” “Under a Soprano Sky” and “Shake Loose My Skin.”
“I had tears in my eyes as I learned about this award ...,” she said in the release. “MacDowell has such a great herstory and history of caring and concern for artists; it is a joy this place exists to keep the world on a path toward re-civilization, peace, and humanity.”
Sanchez will receive the medal Sunday, July 10. The ceremony will be outdoors at the MacDowell grounds on High Street and is open to the public.
In addition to being a contributing editor to Black Scholar and The Journal of African Studies, Sanchez also edited the anthology “We Be Word Sorcerers: 25 Stories by Black Americans.”
Sanchez, a key writer in the Black Arts Movement, has won numerous awards, including the Robert Frost Medal for distinguished lifetime service to American poetry and the Langston Hughes Poetry Award, the release says. Other accolades include the 2004 Harper Lee Award, the 2005 Robert Creeley Award and the 2019 Anisfield-Wolf Lifetime Achievement Award.
She will join MacDowell Medal winners such as Robert Frost (1962), Georgia O’Keeffe (1972), Leonard Bernstein (1987), Stephen Sondheim (2013) and Toni Morrison (2016).
“Sonia Sanchez’ illustrious career spans seven decades,” Claudia Rankine, a MacDowell fellow and chair of this year’s medal selection panel, said in the release. “Her commanding oeuvre continues to elevate language’s ability to give voice to entire communities (their daily pleasures and pains) inside our shared and troubled history.”
Sanchez is scheduled to be introduced by novelist and MacDowell Fellow Walter Mosley.
This article has been updated to correct the spelling of Claudia Rankine's name.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
