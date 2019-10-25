After 100 years in business, Plotkin’s Furniture has announced plans to shutter.
A news release from the company says owner John Plotkin plans to retire, concentrate on other interests and focus on family.
The company has also announced what it’s calling the “$1 Million Store Closing Sale” beginning Nov. 1, according to its news release. The sale will be coordinated by the Tennessee-based Lynch Sales Co. and will extend to new merchandise and special orders, the release says.
“We have enjoyed a tremendous relationship with the people of Keene and surrounding communities for 100 years,” Plotkin said in the release. “We have now made the strategic decision to close the store and sell out our entire and complete stock.”
John’s grandfather, Isadore “Izzy” Plotkin, launched the business in 1919 with a store in Athol, Mass. The Keene shop at 93 Park Ave. opened in 1955, and in an interview this summer, Plotkin called it the best-performing location “in all these decades.” A third one opened in Leominster, Mass., in the 1960s, but the stores were later divided between different branches of the family.
As his relatives retired and shuttered their shops within the past several years, Plotkin became the last remaining name-bearer running a store within the family business.