WINCHESTER — Kulick’s Market, the grocery store owned for three generations by the Plifka family, has been sold by longtime proprietor Stanley “Butch” Plifka Jr.
Plifka retired this week following the sale, having run the market and adjacent gas station at 30 Warwick Road for 48 years. County records show the Somersworth company Mahavir LLC purchased Kulick’s on Monday for $3.4 million.
Gopal “Paul” Patel of Somersworth said Friday the new ownership group includes himself and two other members. The group owns several other stores in New Hampshire, including Arthur’s Market in Rochester, Abbott and Staples General Store in Center Ossipee and Kevin’s Discount in West Ossipee, according to Patel.
He called Kulick’s a “good neighborhood store” and said its new proprietors plan to expand its selection of groceries and other items, given the lack of similar vendors nearby.
“It’s literally only one [grocery] store in Winchester, so we want to keep what people need,” he said.
The Mahavir group would also like to establish an Aroma Joe’s, the regional coffee shop chain, at the gas station and is exploring plans to turn the adjacent car wash, which it also purchased, into a Taco Bell franchise, according to Patel.
The Plifka family had owned Kulick’s for its entire 111-year existence, having founded the market in 1909, until its sale Monday.
Stanley Plifka Sr. operated the store for five decades, according to his 2006 obituary in the Brattleboro Reformer. He and Butch ran Kulick’s together for multiple decades before the younger Plifka took the reins completely 25 years ago, he said Friday.
A Winchester native, Butch Plifka explained that as owner, he tried to follow his father’s example of treating customers fairly and being an active and generous community member.
“I’d like people to remember me as somebody who was kind to people that were less fortunate than us,” he said.
Plifka said he plans to spend more time with his family in retirement, in addition to skiing and golfing. He and his wife, Lori, hope to build a new house on Forest Lake this spring, where Plifka said he anticipates spending plenty of leisure time.
“I’m kind of looking forward to retirement,” he said. “I’m sleeping a little bit longer.”
In recent years, Plifka was involved in a contentious legal battle to block the proposed development of a Dunkin’ nearby, at the intersection of Routes 10, 78 and 119 in Winchester.
In cases that reached the N.H. Supreme Court, Kulick’s representatives argued the project — which includes a drive-thru of the well-known coffee and doughnut shop, as well as a gas station and convenience store — would create unsafe traffic flow in the area and environmental problems while also challenging it on procedural grounds.
The high court rejected the market’s contentions in 2016 and again in January 2020.
“I’m still concerned about our water, concerned that it’s a dangerous intersection and concerned about competition to other businesses in the area,” Plifka said after the court upheld the proposed development in 2016, according to a report in The Sentinel.
The Winchester Dunkin’ is under construction and will likely open in January, according to Christine Salema, the managing member at the project’s developer, S.S. Baker’s Realty. The Keene-based company owns the property at half a dozen other Dunkin’ locations in the Monadnock Region, she said.
Plifka said his decision to sell Kulick’s was not connected to recent progress on the Dunkin’ development, however, explaining that he has been planning his retirement for three years. He added that he hopes the franchise does well and said his opposition to the project was based on safety and environmental concerns — not hostility toward a potential rival.
“I was never against the Dunkin’ Donuts,” he said. “… I knew that was going to come in at some point. You can’t hold that off forever.”