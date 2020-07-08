One critter that isn’t social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic is chipmunks.
The skittish small mammals seem to be everywhere, darting out in front of vehicles and pedestrians and zig-zagging along sidewalks and pathways. They’re attacking gardens with appetites like human teenagers, and tunneling wherever they see fit.
Why are there so many of them this summer?
According to two wildlife biologists, a bumper crop of nuts, seeds, buds and fruit from trees and shrubs — collectively called mast — last fall, followed by a mild winter, resulted in a population boom for chipmunks and other small mammals in New Hampshire.
“It’s just a perfect storm of conditions that has worked out good for chipmunks, and I would expect most other small mammals,” Matt Tarr, an extension professor and wildlife specialist at the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, said Tuesday.
Last fall there was an abundance of natural foods, particularly acorns, hickory and beech nuts, and seeds from pine, maple and ash trees, he said. Berry shrubs and trees also produced a lot of fruit that season, he noted. As a result, chipmunks were able to eat well and store a lot of food to get through the winter, according to Tarr. Further, chipmunks don’t completely hibernate. When they are awake, they usually stay in their dens and eat the food they have there. However, with the mild temperatures, chipmunks were venturing outside and gathering more food, he said.
“Winter is typically a time of year when a lot of animals die or come out in poor condition the following spring,” Tarr said.
That didn’t happen to the small-mammal population last winter, which means they’re in good condition, likely able to reproduce faster, have a litter of young sooner, and have a greater number than normal of that litter survive, he said.
The eastern chipmunk, which is the species found in the Granite State, is part of the squirrel family and lives east of the Great Plains with a north-south range stretching from Maine to Florida, according to the Mass Audubon website.
It is active during the day, and can grow to have a body 5 to 6 inches long, with a tail 3 to 4 inches long, the website states.
While seeds, nuts, berries and fruit are the mainstays of a chipmunk’s diet, it also eats insects, insect larvae, slugs, snails and earthworms, according to Mass Audubon. Chipmunks will also eat songbird nestlings, Tarr said. That causes the reproduction of songbirds to be low in a year when the chipmunk population is high, he said.
Foxes, coyotes, bobcats and woodland hawks, broad-winged hawks and goshawks prey on chipmunks, according to Tarr. He said coyotes also prey on deer fawns, but tend not to focus on them as much when there is an abundance of chipmunks and other rodents because the small mammals are easier to catch.
Patrick Tate, wildlife biologist for N.H. Fish and Game, said it’s likely the circumstances over the fall and winter that benefited chipmunks also led to population booms for other small-mammal populations, such as squirrels and mice. The latter two tend not to be as visible as chipmunks, he pointed out.
Chipmunks don’t dig deep tunnels, so they aren’t going to cause engineering failures given building codes and foundation structures that go much deeper into the ground than the burrows, according to Tate. The larger problem for people is chipmunks eating their gardens, he said.
One way to keep the chipmunks at bay is to maintain a clean yard, and keep the number of hiding spots low, he said. Chipmunks are skittish animals, and they don’t like being out in the open where predators might see them, he said. A well-built fence can keep chipmunks away, but Tarr said he’s not aware of any type of fencing for the job that is aesthetically pleasing.
He discourages the use of poison. First, since chipmunks have plenty of food available, the poison won’t be their preferred meal, he said. Second, he added, the poison will disable the chipmunk, making it an easy meal for a predator and passing the substance on to the bigger animal.
Heading into the late summer and fall, it appears there will be enough acorns to sustain small-mammal populations through the winter, Tate said. As a result, he doesn’t anticipate a repeat of what was dubbed the “squirrel apocalypse” two years ago.
After multiple years of good mast crops, the crop that year completely failed, and by September 2018, biologists in the state, including himself, were noticing higher squirrel roadkill rates than they were accustomed to seeing, Tate said. The squirrel population, which was already high, was dispersing over greater distances to find food, he explained.
“What happened in 2018 was unique,” he said. “I don’t foresee anything like that this year. We don’t have quite the level of squirrels we had that year, and there is food on the ground and food produced in the trees.”