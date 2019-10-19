A Massachusetts man accused of assaulting a Franklin Pierce University student on campus last December is scheduled to plead guilty next month.
Travis P. Flagg, 19, of Gardner, is charged with second-degree assault, though the publicly available court documents do not specify whether he is expected to plead to that charge or a different one.
His plea and sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 12 in Cheshire County Superior Court. A trial previously scheduled to begin Monday has been cancelled.
Prosecutors say Flagg punched Alejandro Lopez-Wheeler, then 22, in the head, causing him to fall down, strike his head on the pavement and suffer potentially life-threatening injuries.
Lopez-Wheeler was hospitalized for over two weeks, according to a court filing.
The alleged assault occurred Dec. 1 around 1 a.m. outside student housing at the Rindge university.
Flagg’s lawyers claim he acted in self-defense.