A former area soccer coach accused of sexually assaulting a girl this summer is expected to plead guilty next month.
Alexander P. Waterbury, 24, of Keene is facing four charges of felonious sexual assault, in addition to two misdemeanor charges alleging he provided the teenager alcohol.
Waterbury’s plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19 in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene.
Records show it will be a capped plea, meaning Waterbury’s lawyer and the prosecutor would argue for different sentencing proposals within an agreed-upon maximum.
The available court documents do not indicate what the proposed sentences or the cap will be.
Waterbury was a middle school girls’ soccer coach with the Monadnock Regional School District from fall 2018 until the district fired him in July after learning of the allegations. Keene police arrested him two days later.
He had also coached a girls’ team for the local Cheshire United Soccer Club in the spring.
According to an affidavit filed in court by Keene police Detective Jennifer M. Truman, a girl between the ages of 13 and 16 told police that Waterbury assaulted her four times on two separate occasions in his apartment in July.
Waterbury admitted to assaulting the girl in an interview with police, the detective wrote.
He has been held without bail at the Cheshire County jail since his arrest.