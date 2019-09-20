A former Cheshire County corrections officer pleaded no contest last week to a misdemeanor charge related to an allegation he illegally recorded a conversation with a coworker.
Benjamin P. Graves, 34, of Keene was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended for one year, according to Cheshire County Attorney D. Chris McLaughlin. The suspended sentence means he will not have to serve any time as long as he stays on good behavior and obeys the conditions of his sentence.
Graves pleaded to a disorderly conduct charge, but was originally charged with a felony violation of New Hampshire’s “wiretapping and eavesdropping” laws.
RSA 570-A makes it illegal to record a private conversation without every participant’s consent. A violation can be a felony in certain circumstances, including if the conversation is transmitted to a third party.
His indictment on the felony charge alleged Graves recorded the conversation with a coworker in Keene last October, sending it to another coworker. He was employed by the Cheshire County jail at the time.
McLaughlin said this week that Graves and his coworker were at a bar, and he was trying to engage her a conversation about union activities and the jail’s administration. There is no indication Graves’ behavior was sanctioned by the union, McLaughlin said.
Graves’ case was handled in Sullivan County Superior Court in Newport because the judge who presides in Cheshire County recused himself, according to court records.