An early forecast for downtown Keene this September calls for rainbows.
Plans for the city’s inaugural Pride festival, meant to celebrate the local LGBTQIA+ community, include decking out Main Street in Pride flags and other regalia, organizers say. The weeklong event, scheduled for Sept. 11-18, would culminate in an all-day “block party” downtown with food vendors and live entertainment.
Adam Toepfer, the president of Keene Pride, a newly formed group planning the festival, said the event would help recognize LGBTQIA+ — an umbrella term that includes lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex and asexual — people who have “long been underserved” in the Monadnock Region.
“We aim to provide fun, safe, family friendly events that will also help local small businesses,” he told The Sentinel in a written statement Wednesday. “We also want to stress that all will be welcome to these incredible events.”
A Keene native, Toepfer said he recently moved back to the area after living in New York City for 16 years. He described being surprised to learn, upon his return, that his hometown doesn’t have a regular Pride event.
So Toepfer got together with a small group about two months ago to start planning the festival, he said.
Despite its relative nascency, the event has already drawn interest from potential corporate sponsors, according to Katie Fenton, who serves as Keene Pride’s secretary.
A proposal Toepfer presented to city councilors Wednesday night calls for adorning Central Square, the outside of City Hall and trees along Main Street with Pride-related decorations and lighting. Keene Pride, a registered nonprofit, also hopes to involve downtown businesses, which Fenton said could offer special deals or products that week.
“We’re still kind of working through this,” she said, adding that organizers hope the festival will become a regular occurrence.
The council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee — which is considering Keene Pride’s request for municipal services during the festival — was supportive of the idea at its meeting Wednesday night.
Ward 4 Councilor Gladys Johnsen told organizers the event “looks like something that would be very wonderful for our area.” Toepfer said he and other organizers will meet with city staff to hone their plans before the committee reviews them again.
If approved, the Pride festival would be the first large-scale event of its kind to take place in Keene, city councilors said Wednesday.
Other communities in the region, including Bellows Falls, Brattleboro and Marlborough, have previously hosted Pride events, according to past Sentinel reporting. And students at Keene State College have participated in an annual Pride parade, along with faculty and staff, for close to a decade.
But while many of those events — locally and nationally — take place in June to celebrate the federally recognized Pride month, Keene Pride organizers say they’d like to host their festival in mid-September to coincide with peak foliage. With the group hoping to attract people from all over the Monadnock Region, Fenton said she thinks a backdrop of changing leaves will make the outdoor event even more enticing.
Keene Pride has asked the city to block off the area around Central Square and to close Main Street from that space to Emerald Street for the downtown block party, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.
Fenton said she thinks the celebration “would mean a lot” for the local LGBTQIA+ community, especially if many different groups, including from area schools, get involved.
“I’ve seen what this community is capable of and how we can support people,” she said. “So I think it’s going to be a great event.”