Housing. Restaurants. A brewpub. A bank. Space for the DMV. Maybe a pond and a pedestrian trail.
Those are among the elements of a conceptual plan to redevelop the old Kingsbury Corp. land, a 22-acre former industrial site in Keene that has long preoccupied city officials.
James P. Phippard of Brickstone Land Use Consultants, LLC, who’s working with property owner Brian J. Thibeault, presented the plan to the Keene Planning Board Monday evening.
The plan is not a formal proposal, but simply lays out a general idea of what the property could become. Phippard asked the planning board for informal feedback and sounded out members on the zoning tweaks the plan might require.
The Kingsbury property came up frequently in City Council and committee meetings this spring, as councilors threatened to take the property for back taxes and discussed a stalled environmental assessment and other concerns.
Thibeault, a Manchester-based businessman who bought the land at a foreclosure auction in 2013, recently made a payment of about $100,000 and submitted a plan to pay another $470,000 in the next four months. He has also agreed to let the environmental assessment proceed.
On Monday, Phippard said he wasn’t there to discuss any of that — only the potential to redevelop the site.
The plan would put a mixed-use development on the east side of the property along Laurel Street, which would connect with a planned extension of Victoria Street.
One side of Laurel Street would house several standalone commercial spaces, while a cluster of smaller residential and commercial spaces, including offices and restaurants, would go up across the street.
While he doesn’t have specific occupants lined up for most of that space, Phippard mentioned a few possibilities. He said a Massachusetts-based bank is interested in opening a drive-thru on a part of the land abutting Marlboro Street. He also has interest from a local auto-body store looking to expand and a developer hoping to open a brewpub, he said.
He’s trying to interest the N.H. Division of Motor Vehicles in an office space as well, he said. A piece of the concrete slab under the existing 300,000-square-foot manufacturing facility — expected to be razed this summer — could be left intact and used as a driver training area, Phippard said.
As for the western corner of the property, Phippard recommended turning it into housing because it abuts a residential neighborhood.
In between is Beaver Brook and open space that could be used for flood storage, perhaps by turning it into a pond, Phippard said.
He added that a public trail along the brook — where the city is negotiating an expanded easement — would be a nice addition and connect to the existing rail trail.
But to execute the concept laid out Monday, Phippard said, would require some changes to the zoning district covering the property. That district, business growth and re-use, was one of three new districts the city created in 2017 as part of an effort to revitalize the Marlboro Street corridor.
He asked planning board members if they are open to amending the zoning ordinance to accommodate the sort of development he’s pitching.
“If we’re restricting it to high-tech companies and industrial users, I think it’s gonna be a long, long time,” Phippard said. “… These types of uses I’ve been showing you here, there’s developers today that are interested when the property’s ready.”
Planning board members signaled they were open to considering changes, but said it’s too early to weigh in with much specificity.
“Certainly, it’s a start,” Mayor Kendall W. Lane, who sits on the board as an ex-officio member, said after the meeting. “But I don’t know how much of it is real, how much of it is actual developers that might come forward.”
He said a discussion of potential zoning changes can’t happen before additional details about the project are known.
City officials have long talked about redeveloping the Kingsbury property — a large parcel near downtown, in an area they have targeted for investment.
The site formerly housed the Kingsbury Corp., a machine-tool manufacturer that once employed more than 1,000 people. It filed for bankruptcy in 2011, decades after its heyday, rocked by the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.
The property carries a six-figure property-tax debt, most of which Thibeault inherited when he bought it in 2013. The possibility of tax deeding — the city taking the property for back taxes — has loomed over recent City Council discussions. Earlier this year, three city councilors proposed moving forward with that process, saying Thibeault has not been responsive to the city’s efforts at cooperation.
Thibeault’s recently submitted payment plan came after months of negotiations and periodic City Council discussions.
After his $100,000 payment in May, the amount owed as of today is $888,490.67. That could be reduced if he grants easements to the city.
Another ongoing concern has been contamination. After a century of industrial use, multiple environmental issues have been documented or suspected, and a federally funded environmental assessment is underway.
Phippard said the potential developers he has talked to are not scared off by that.
“These experienced developers are saying, ‘We can’t develop a site in a city, in an urban area, that doesn’t have some contamination to deal with,’ ” he said. “We know that. We’re not afraid of it; our lenders aren’t afraid of it.”