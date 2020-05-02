The COVID-19 pandemic has stopped many plans and projects in their tracks, but a proposal to build a business hub on Keene State College’s campus that would be focused on workforce training and innovation isn’t one of them.
In fact, construction of the facility could begin as early as this summer, and finished in a year to 18 months, college president Melinda Treadwell said in a Zoom interview Friday.
“We aren’t slowing that down. All our energy is going into making sure this will happen,” she said. “As we come out of COVID, we’ll need workforce training and workforce retraining.”
The $13 million project is a partnership between Keene State, River Valley Community College, Nashua Community College, the city of Keene, Monadnock Economic Development Corp. and manufacturing companies based in the Monadnock Region and other parts of the state. Those companies include BAE Systems, which has a facility in Nashua, Moore Nanotechnology in North Swanzey, StingRay Optics in Keene and Chroma Technology in Bellows Falls.
Treadwell said many of these companies focus on precision manufacturing in optics, and have had to look outside New Hampshire to fill job openings, whether by bringing in people from the Midwest or from naval training centers. The goal is to collaborate with these businesses to create a locally grown workforce pipeline of highly skilled workers to fill these kinds of jobs, she said. The result is a precision optics manufacturing program through a collaboration between Keene State’s physics and sustainable product design and innovation departments, she said.
“We built the curriculum last year working with industry members and faculty,” she said. “The business hub is the brick-and-mortar component.”
Funding for the project is being handled by the Monadnock Economic Development Corp. and will include New Markets Tax Credits and federal funding from Community Development Block Grants and Northern Border Regional Commission grant programs, Treadwell said.
The multi-use building, which will replace Monadnock Hall — a residence hall that has been closed in recent years — on Winchester Street, will be designed to accommodate workforce training programs, starting with precision optics manufacturing, and state-of-the-art technology to help in the delivery of those programs, as well as courses already offered by the college such as those connected with construction safety, she said.
For example, students in the college’s construction safety major would be able to learn about worksite hazards such as confined spaces, shoring, scaffolding and trenches in a safe environment through the use of virtual reality for training, she said.
The facility would also include a makerspace and be flexible enough that other programs could be offered depending on the community’s and workforce’s needs in the future, she said.
A makerspace is an area that provides the resources and space for invention, innovation and collaboration.
“For us, it’s really time to lean in. This lets us really push forward in the process of businesses getting what they need for talent,” Treadwell said.
The business hub is an important project for the city and how it bounces back from the COVID-19 pandemic, Keene Mayor George Hansel said Friday.
A connection between the college and area businesses is absolutely vital for the community’s economic future, he said.
The business hub was one of three parts of a plan that Hansel laid out in a op-ed in The Sentinel earlier this month. He called the plan a local stimulus package.
The other parts were infrastructure work on Main Street and establishing an arts corridor downtown.
“It’s important that we move forward with these projects, even in the face of this pandemic,” he said in a previous interview with The Sentinel. “It’s going to be even more important that we power through and move our economy forward so that we can come out on the other side of this even stronger than before. If we do nothing, that’s when I get nervous about the future of our economy.”
He said Friday the business hub is a “game-changer.”
“It will not only help us bounce back from the effects of COVID-19, but set up our economic success over the next 20 years.”