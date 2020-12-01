A pair of telecommunications companies’ plans to build five small wireless facilities on public rights of way in Keene has sparked concerns among some residents.
Chicago-based U.S. Cellular and Portland, Maine-based Tilson Technology have jointly proposed installing the structures at 3 Allen Court, 12 Phil Lane, 21 Summer St., 91 Winchester St. and 2 Ash Brook Road, according to application materials available for review in the city’s public works office. The five applications, received Oct. 13, say the structures would be 40-foot-tall poles with antennas and cables enclosed within them.
A small wireless facility is an antenna mounted on a building or utility pole — or in this case, enclosed inside a tall, narrow structure — that is used to deploy wireless broadband. The facilities are installed close to one another because they produce high-frequency radio waves that don’t travel as far as the signals emitted by other sorts of wireless infrastructure. This has stoked health concerns that some residents voiced when city officials discussed the future siting of this technology earlier this year.
Chris Bauer, communications manager with U.S. Cellular, said the purpose of the new facilities is to expand existing coverage, enabling more people to have a reliable Internet connection. He emphasized that this technology is for 4G signals and would need significant modifications to support 5G. Both technologies use high-frequency radio waves to transmit signals that allow people to connect to the Internet.
“We’re working to enhance the quality of service to our customers,” he said recently. “This means filling the coverage gaps and enhancing the customer experience in the Keene area.” Given the COVID-19 pandemic, he added, it’s more important than ever to ensure customers have a reliable Internet connection so they are able to work from home and study remotely.
Keene Public Works Director Kürt Blomquist said the structures proposed by U.S. Cellular and Tilson Technology are the first of their kind proposed for public rights-of-way in the city. Dozens of abutters to the five proposed locations received letters from the public works department notifying them of the applications.
Jennifer Friedman got a letter last month about the Allen Court location, which would be across from her house. She says she has significant concerns about the structure, including that its presence could harm her and her neighbors’ health.
“No one can say that these are actually safe and that there aren’t health risks associated with having these in residential areas,” Friedman said last week. “I have other concerns that are financial in nature ... it’s definitely going to impact the resale value of my house and other houses in the neighborhood.”
Friedman isn’t the only resident taking issue with the proposals. At least two Phil Lane residents submitted letters to the city expressing health-related worries.
Concerns about radio frequency exposure have long been part of the discussion around small wireless facilities. However, there are federal regulations designed to minimize exposure risks.
An ordinance the City Council passed earlier this year established a protocol for installing these types of structures, and gives Blomquist, as Keene’s public works director, the responsibility to review and issue licenses for them. But he noted that the city’s authority in this matter is limited by regulations established by the Federal Communications Commission.
“In particular the [FCC] rule sets standards for fees that can be charged to obtain required authorizations, providing guidance regarding prohibited non-fee requirements, and establishing shot clocks (how long a municipality has to review and approve a facility) governing the processing of applications to deploy small cell facilities,” Blomquist told The Sentinel Monday in an email.
The proposed structures on Summer Street and Ash Brook Road would be in Keene’s office district and commerce district, respectively, complying with the city’s preferences for where these structures would be best suited, according to the applications for those two facilities.
That is not the case on Allen Court, Phil Lane — both low-density residential areas — and Winchester Street, in the high-density district. But the applications state that those were the best locations for meeting the city’s broadband needs.
“[T]his location was chosen by U.S. Cellular’s radiofrequency engineer as the best-suited location to address a specific coverage gap within the neighborhood,” the application for the Allen Court facility says. Similar notes were included in the applications for Phil Lane and Winchester Street.