After seeing in-person visits decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England will begin offering at-home testing for sexually transmitted infections next week.
Testing will be available for gonorrhea, chlamydia and trichomoniasis, according to a news release Thursday from Planned Parenthood.
If left untreated, STIs can have serious health consequences, including chronic pain, infertility and certain types of cancer, the release says.
“Our at-home STI testing service will help to minimize disruptions in patient care, mitigate the spread of STIs, protect the health of our patients and communities, and reduce the burden on frontline providers,” Dr. Donna Burkett, medical director of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, said in the release.
A testing kit will be sent through the mail to patients who want the at-home service, the release says, and patients will then send their samples — either urine or a throat, rectal or vaginal swab — back to Planned Parenthood.
Results take up to two weeks to process, using the same laboratory technology and level of accuracy as in-person tests, according to the release.
Planned Parenthood began offering telehealth services at the beginning of the pandemic at all of its health centers, including in Keene and Claremont, in addition to offering in-person services when necessary.
Those wishing to get a STI test done in person at their local Planned Parenthood facility still can, the release notes.
To get an at-home test, patients can schedule a telehealth appointment online at plannedparenthood.org or call 1-866-476-1321.