Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, which has a Keene location, learned Friday that it will receive a $500,000 federal grant even as its requests for state funding have been repeatedly rejected by the N.H. Executive Council.
The infusion of money was positive news for an organization that has also been fighting efforts in the N.H. Legislature to further restrict women’s access to abortion.
“We are thrilled,” said Kayla Montgomery, spokeswoman for the organization.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said the money from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is essential to providing care to women and families across New Hampshire.
“Thousands of Granite State women rely on [Planned Parenthood of Northern New England] for health care services, ranging from cancer screenings to family planning and maternal health,” Shaheen, D-N.H., said in a statement.
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, also D-N.H., said the federal funds come at a crucial time.
“A radical anti-choice majority on New Hampshire’s Executive Council has repeatedly turned its back on women and families who rely on New Hampshire family planning providers,” Pappas said in a statement.
Twice last year and once this month the GOP-controlled N.H. Executive Council rejected $1 million in contracts for three health providers, including $125,000 to Planned Parenthood, $558,395 for Equality Health Center in Concord and $336,934 for Lovering Health Center in Greenland.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu recommended the funding. But some council members said they feared the money would support abortion services in violation of a state law, even though state audits showed taxpayer money had not been used to fund abortions.
“I believe that if we accept this money, it is illegal under House Bill 2, and so I will be voting against this money again,” said Executive Councilor Dave Wheeler, a Milford Republican whose district includes many Monadnock Region communities.
Councilor Cinde Warmington of Concord, whose district includes Keene and many other area towns and is the sole Democrat on the five-member panel, was the only one to vote in favor of the contracts each of the three times.
Planned Parenthood also saw its federal funding decline because of a 2019 rule of the Trump administration that prevented Title X health-care money from going to programs in which clinicians tell their patients about how to get an abortion. The rule was changed late last year by the Biden administration, but that money hasn’t begun to flow yet.
Meanwhile, Montgomery, of Planned Parenthood, said her organization has been advocating against pending state legislation affecting abortion rights.
One bill would prohibit abortions after detection of a fetal heartbeat, and another would allow the biological father to petition the court for an injunction prohibiting a pregnant woman from having an abortion.
A law that went into effect in New Hampshire on Jan. 1 prevents abortions after the 24th week of pregnancy. Montgomery said her group is supporting a bill to repeal that law.
She noted that abortion is a small part of what her organization does. It provides birth control, including the morning-after pill. It treats sexually transmitted infections. It does various health screenings.
It charges for services on a sliding scale based on income and family size. It is a significant supplier of health-care services to people of lower income, Montgomery said.
“We specialize in reproductive health care, but we are there for patients,” she said. “We provide high-quality medical care that is affordable.”
The Keene office provides medication-induced abortions but not surgical abortions. Planned Parenthood also has offices in Claremont, Derry, Exeter and Manchester.
The $500,000 grant announced Friday is called a Title X Dire Need Grant and is separate from other funding health-care providers have applied for through the Title X program and are expecting to receive later this year.