Planned Parenthood stated in a letter to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit Wednesday that barring federal-court intervention, it will formally withdraw from the nation’s family planning program due to the so-called “gag rule” the Trump administration has tacked on to it.
The program, Title X, was established in 1970, and prioritizes the needs of families and individuals who are of low income or uninsured who might not otherwise have access to care. Services are provided at reduced or no cost, and include birth control, sexually-transmitted-disease testing and treatment, and cancer screenings.
Under the new rule, put into effect June 20 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, clinics are ineligible to receive Title X funding if they provide abortions or referrals for them, though Title X dollars have never gone toward abortion care.
In Cheshire County, the only provider of Title X services is the Keene Health Center, a chapter of Planned Parenthood, according to Derek Edry, communications manager for Planned Parenthood in New Hampshire.
The federal health department gave all Title X grantees until this coming Monday to submit plans explaining how they would comply with the rule, which Planned Parenthood has panned.
Planned Parenthood health centers serve about 40 percent of the 4 million Title X patients nationwide, and have participated in the program since it started, a news release from the organization states.
“The gag rule is unethical and dangerous, and we will not subject our patients to it,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, in the release. “... Unless the 9th Circuit intervenes, this gag rule will destroy the Title X program — putting birth control, breast and cervical cancer screenings, and (sexually transmitted infection) testing and treatment at risk for millions of people struggling to make ends meet. This is a blatant assault on our health and rights, and we will not stand for it.”
Before this letter, Planned Parenthood and other providers in the state had been refusing Title X funding in protest of the rule, and if no action is taken by this Monday, will pull out of the program, Edry said.
Local chapters of Planned Parenthood and other Title X providers in New Hampshire gathered Wednesday in Concord to debrief on how they’ve coped without the funding for nearly two months. U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas and state Sen. Tom Sherman of Rye, both Democrats, were also present during the discussion, Edry said.
“The notion that the Trump administration is somehow fixing a problem is not realistic, and the changes they’ve made really target people like us,” said Sabrina Dunlap, vice president of public policy for Planned Parenthood in New Hampshire. “What they end up doing is dismantling Title X, and it confuses the issue to talk about abortion in this context because it’s not relevant.”
Edry said that on the state level, the organization is now losing $1,700 per day.
“These requirements violate our ethical guidelines and as a result we can’t adhere to them,” Edry said. “We believe at Planned Parenthood that patients deserve complete and accurate information.”
He said the organization has been relying on a small source of emergency funding to continue providing low-cost care, but it’s “not sustainable” for the foreseeable future.
But it’s more than just a financial strain, according to Dunlap. The lack of services or financial assistance that could result from the rule, she explained, would result in a “public health disaster” for the 16,000 state residents currently using them.
“By any realistic, logical measure of public health, this makes no sense,” Dunlap said. “It’s important for people to remember it’s an incredibly successful, important public health program, and now it’s going to be completely dismantled and people are going to be harmed because of it.”