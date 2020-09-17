The Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund PAC has endorsed five candidates for the N.H. Executive Council, including two — Cinde Warmington and incumbent Councilor Debora B. Pignatelli — in districts that cover area communities.
Running for the District 2 seat, Warmington beat out five other Democrats — including fellow Concord resident Leah Plunkett, who the Action Fund PAC had previously endorsed — in last week’s state primary. She’ll face Lempster Republican Jim Beard in the general election Nov. 3.
District 2 is currently represented by Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, D-Concord, who did not run for re-election as he made an unsuccessful bid for governor.
Pignatelli, of Nashua, was unopposed in the Democratic primary for the District 5 seat and will square off with David Wheeler, a Milford Republican who formerly held the seat, in November.
District 2 includes Keene, along with the area towns of Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Chesterfield, Dublin, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Langdon, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Roxbury, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
District 5 includes the following local communities: Antrim, Bennington, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond, Rindge, Swanzey and Troy.
The Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund PAC also endorsed incumbent Councilor Michael J. Cryans of Hanover, in District 1; Mindi Messmer of Rye, in District 3; and Mark S. MacKenzie of Manchester, in District 4. All are Democrats.
Cryans and Pignatelli “have consistently been strong champions for reproductive and sexual health care access and have used their voice and their vote to educate and advocate for the importance of protecting family planning funding,” the Action Fund PAC said in a news release.
As for Warmington, Messmer and MacKenzie, they “have campaigned on the importance of protecting reproductive rights on the Council, and PPNHAF PAC looks forward to them continuing to uplift this critical issue before the General Election,” the release says.