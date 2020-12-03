With the COVID-19 pandemic highlighting the importance of containing infectious diseases as much as possible, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England is offering the flu vaccine at its health centers for the first time.
The vaccine is now available at no cost to patients, according to spokesman Derek Edry, who said insurance will be billed for those who have it, but the vaccine will be offered for free to those who don’t.
The nonprofit health-care provider has local chapters in Keene and Claremont.
“Getting a flu vaccine this fall will be more important than ever,” Edry said in an email, “not only to reduce one’s risk of getting the flu but also to reduce the burden on our health care resources.”
Health officials nationwide have long stressed the importance of flu vaccines but say they’re particularly essential this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that symptoms of both viral diseases significantly overlap.
If influenza rates are high — which can be caused by inadequate vaccination rates, more virulent strains or both — local health experts have said emergency departments and intensive-care units could become strained by flu and COVID-19 patients.
A record number of people are now in New Hampshire’s hospitals for COVID-19 — a figure that had reached 162 Wednesday morning, according to state health department data.
Influenza, which most commonly circulates from late fall through early spring, is a respiratory infection spread when people come into close contact with others who have the virus and inhale airborne droplets or touch contaminated surfaces.
Several COVID-19 symptoms are very similar to the flu, such as fever or chills, shortness of breath and muscle or body aches. Loss of taste or smell, though, is specific to COVID-19.
Both diseases can have varying degrees of symptoms, ranging from none at all to life-threatening.
It’s also possible to have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, health officials have said, and it’s unknown if those who have influenza are more susceptible to contracting the novel coronavirus.
While health officials advise wearing a face mask in public, along with social distancing and frequent hand-washing, to avoid the spread of both diseases, getting vaccinated is also key to curbing flu transmission.
With this in mind, Edry said Planned Parenthood hopes to ensure anyone who wants a vaccine has access, regardless of income.
In addition to Planned Parenthood, people can get vaccinated at most doctor’s offices and pharmacies. Other options in the area for free flu shots include Target, CVS, Rite Aid and ConvenientMD.
The flu vaccine changes slightly each year to keep up with virus strains, as they are constantly evolving. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending anyone 6 months or older, with rare exceptions, get vaccinated.
During the 2018-19 flu season, the latest for which data are available from the CDC, 52 percent of New Hampshire residents received the flu vaccine, 2.8 percentage points higher than the national average.
It can take up to two weeks to work, so the CDC recommends people be inoculated as soon as possible. However, people can be vaccinated into next year if needed.
To get a flu vaccine through Planned Parenthood, Edry said patients can schedule an appointment online at plannedparenthood.org or call 1-866-476-1321.