The advisory board for the Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund PAC has endorsed Leah Plunkett in the race for N.H. Executive Council District 2.
In a news release, the action fund describes Plunkett as “a longtime champion of reproductive health and rights,” noting that she served five years on the action fund board (as its chair from 2018 to 2019), along with several years on the board of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.
“Now, more than ever, the Executive Council plays a critical role in protecting access to these essential health services for Granite Staters,” Skip Small, action fund PAC advisory board chair, said in a prepared statement. “By approving judicial nominees and federal contracts, the New Hampshire Executive Council is the last line of defense against anti-abortion and anti-health care judges and against efforts to defund Planned Parenthood health centers in New Hampshire.”
Plunkett is one of six Democrats running in the Sept. 8 primary for the Executive Council’s second district, which includes Keene and many other area communities. The other candidates are John D. Shea of Nelson, Emmett Soldati of Somersworth, Jay Surdukowski of Concord, Craig Thompson of Harrisville and Cinde Warmington of Concord.
Jim Beard of Lempster and Stewart I. Levenson of Hopkinton are running for the Republican nomination, and Joanne Michelle Martin of Concord has filed a declaration of intent to run in the Nov. 3 general election as a third-party candidate.
The district is currently represented by Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, a Concord Democrat running for governor.
New Hampshire’s five executive councilors are elected every two years, with responsibilities that include overseeing the receipt and spending of state and federal funds; managing the state’s 10-year highway plan; approving appointments; and considering pardon requests.