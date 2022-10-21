A single-engine plane crashed into a building in Keene Friday evening, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that night, as numerous fire personnel continued to battle a blaze at the crash site on Lower Main Street.
The plane crashed into a building at 661 Main St., according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.
Keene Police Capt. Steven Tenney held a press conference on site at about 10:30 p.m. Friday. He said officials are working to determine how many people were on the plane.
“We haven’t found any survivors,” he said Friday night.
Tenney said police and fire departments responded to a report of an explosion and fire in the building at about 6:45 p.m. He confirmed a plane had crashed at the property and said it had likely departed from Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey.
Among those responding was the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Tenney said there were several occupants in the building at the time, but none of them were injured.
The plane was a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra, according to the FAA. An email from the federal agency provided no other details about the aircraft but said the crash happened at about 6:55 p.m. and that the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board would be investigating. Mutual Aid issued an aircraft call for the crash at 6:48 p.m.
Scott Gauthier, 44, of Keene, is a resident of 661 Main St., where the plane crashed. He said the property is a multi-family residence home to 10 people and divided into five apartments. He lives in the rear of the building on the second floor.
“It sounded like something fell, not like a full drop, but something fell and then the building shook,” Gauthier said Friday night at the scene. “It sounded like something hit the parking lot in the back, and all I know is my mom went up to check and started screaming, ‘Get out of the house.’ ”
Gauthier said he could see smoke billowing into the building from his room, and as he exited the building, he looked up to see the roof engulfed in flames. He said the six people in the building at the time didn’t know a plane hit the building initially but that all six were safely cleared from the building before fire crews arrived.
“I could feel the heat of it all the way by my car in the carport ... where we were standing,” he said of the intense flames.
Firefighters appeared to be battling smoke as late as 9 p.m. Friday in the ruins of a portion of the property that had collapsed inward. Gauthier said the collapsed structure was a shed, called the barn, that housed maintenance equipment for the building.
“It was hotter in the back of the barn,” Gauthier said. “[The fire] was starting to spread toward the front of [the barn] and more towards the apartments, but I don’t think it reached the apartments by the time [firefighters] got here.”
He said a neighbor called emergency services and believes first responders arrived about 10-15 minutes after the crash happened, which he remembered as taking place sometime after 6 p.m. Fire crews allowed him beyond police tape cordoned off around the building and the neighboring Hope Chapel at about 8:30 p.m.
“From what I can see it didn’t look like it got into our apartment, but I’m being hopeful,” Gauthier said. “There’s a little shed across from our apartment and it doesn’t look like it was touched all that much, at least not in the front part, but maybe in the back more towards the barn.”
At Friday night’s news conference, Tenney said officials were unsure of what caused the crash and were awaiting federal investigators.
Main Street (Route 12) between Route 101 and Swanzey Factory Road was blocked off by police throughout the evening. Hope Chapel appeared to be undamaged.
In a statement sent via text message Friday night, Keene Mayor George Hansel gave thanks to first responders and said a follow-up investigation will take place. He said his thoughts are with the loved ones of anyone who passed.
“I’m thankful for our first responders who were able to quickly get the situation under control,” Hansel said. “In the coming days and weeks, city staff will be working closely with the proper authorities to understand what happened.”
