The Keene Planning Board has unanimously approved a proposed commercial building at the Colony Mill site that would accommodate up to three businesses, including two with their own drive-thru windows.
The 4,875-square-foot development would be in the southwest corner of the Colony Mill property, owned by the Manchester-based Brady Sullivan Properties LLC, and would be directly across from the offices at 71 Island St.
The proposed two-story building is designed to accommodate a bank and a coffee shop, as well as one other business, according to representatives from the city and Brady Sullivan Properties. Ben Kelley, a partner with Brady Sullivan who oversees the firm’s properties in Keene, said the development will be marketed to potential tenants in the coming weeks.
The planning board approved the site plan by an 8–0 vote on Monday after postponing a decision on the project at the July 27 hearing.
At that hearing, board members asked the developer to include in the proposal additional pedestrian crosswalks through the adjacent parking lots, which bisect the Cheshire Rail Trail. Mayor George Hansel, who sits on the planning board, also voiced concerns at that meeting that the development would not be able to accommodate a full queue of vehicles.
Representatives from Brady Sullivan Properties addressed those issues in the company’s revised proposal presented Monday night.
In his remarks to the board, project manager Rob Pearson unveiled maps of the project showing a series of additional crosswalks through the adjacent lots, as well as a redesigned layout for the menu board and window at the southern drive-thru which he said would accommodate an extra vehicle.
Tara Kessler, a senior planner for the city, then presented the inclusion of a 6-foot-tall wooden fence along the property’s southern boundary — another aspect of the revised proposal.
Anthony Mastronardi, a Keene resident who owns the abutting property at 70 Island St., requested the fence at the July 27 public hearing to reduce his property’s exposure to light from the businesses and debris he said has been at the site for years. Mastronardi also told the board that one of his tenants at 70 Island St. works with children with disabilities, whom he hoped to keep from wandering into traffic at the proposed drive-thru that faces his property.
On Monday, board members Doug Barrett and Andrew Weglinski asked developers whether the proposed drive-thru arrangements could host alternative businesses to a bank and a coffee shop, if necessary.
Shaun Kelly, the project’s traffic engineer, responded that flexibility remains to adjust the traffic flow at the proposed development and that its drive-thru queues can accommodate more vehicles than is typically assumed for “peak” activity.
“When we did our study, we did assume a bank [at the southern drive-thru],” Kelly said. “If that was a restaurant, it would generate a little bit more traffic, but the layout of the site would be changed so that we would be able to keep that … queue within the drive-thru lane.”
Before the final vote, Hansel praised Brady Sullivan Properties for addressing board members’ concerns about pedestrian safety.
“I feel much more comfortable with the application we saw tonight compared to the one last month,” Hansel said.
Brady Sullivan Properties can now proceed with the permitting process and construction on the project, according to Hansel. Kelley said construction is slated to begin in the fall.