An effort by a city councilor to institute a policy before November’s elections requiring mayoral candidates to report campaign contributions and expenses stalled at a Keene City Council meeting Thursday night.
Last week, the council’s finance, organization and personnel committee voted 3-2 to recommend staff draft such an ordinance.
But after a half-hour of debate Thursday, councilors voted 9-3 to send the proposal back to the committee.
Councilors Robert S. Sutherland, Philip M. Jones and Stephen L. Hooper voted no. Councilor Carl B. Jacobs was absent.
The vote was prompted by a proposal in June by Councilor Terry M. Clark to adopt a policy for campaign finance reporting.
He’s said his goal is to bring transparency to the local election process.
“It’s the kind of thing that we need to know,” Clark said at Thursday’s meeting. “The citizens of Keene need to know who their candidates are and who’s putting up the money.”
Without elaborating, he added that this year feels especially important to have a policy in place. Clark compared the current mayoral race to the one in 2007. After the election, in which political parties got involved in the race between Bill Beauregard and Dale Pregent, the idea of requiring mayoral campaigns to disclose funding was discussed but never acted on.
Councilors Mitchell H. Greenwald and George S. Hansel are vying for the mayor’s seat in the fall. Both voted to send the proposal back to committee.
Clark has said at past meetings that he wanted to get the ordinance adopted before November, but City Clerk Patricia A. Little said July 13 that it couldn’t be done by then.
One councilor vocally opposed the idea altogether. Referring to the proposal as “tilting at windmills,” Sutherland argued that there aren’t many financial or tangible benefits to serving as mayor or councilor.
“In my view, this is just a lot more of wasting taxpayers’ time on issues that really aren’t a problem, and let’s get back to trying to run this city efficiently,” Sutherland said.
Councilor Randy L. Filiault disagreed, siding with Clark on the importance of transparency. But he said there’s no need to rush on a policy since Little made clear this can’t be ready by November. He urged his colleagues to take their time and “do this right.”
Others on the council took issue with some of the details of the proposed ordinance. Councilor Thomas F. Powers asserted that any requirements for financial reporting shouldn’t be limited to mayoral candidates, and Councilor Janis O. Manwaring questioned the lack of penalties in the proposal, positing that the reporting would essentially be voluntary without explicit violations.
Clark reiterated that other cities haven’t had problems with similarly structured ordinances, noting that he was aiming for simplicity. He referred to Little’s comments at last week’s committee meeting about the burden on her office and said he tried to avoid that with this proposal.
He added at one point during the meeting that the details of the ordinance are less important to him than establishing the requirements.
“Frankly I don’t care what you put in the ordinance,” he said.
Still pushing to get a policy in place for the upcoming election, Clark pointed out that it’s not uncommon for the council to suspend the rules of order for time-sensitive matters to accomplish tasks more quickly.
“I think it’s time sensitive, you know. I think that this is something that’s important, and I don’t think we oughta blow it off,” he said. “… We could do this if we wanted to. The question is, do we want to?”
Filiault made a motion to table the matter, but there was confusion over whether staff would be able to work on it in the meantime. Filiault withdrew that motion and instead suggested sending the proposal back to committee.