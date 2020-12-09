Keene has a path to achieving 100-percent renewable energy usage within the next three decades. But reaching that target is a bit more involved than simply traveling from point A to point B.
The plan has three components — electric, heating and transportation energy — and each category has a number of steps the city can take to move closer to its objectives. The sweeping proposal received endorsement by Keene's Energy and Climate Committee last week, and will soon head to the City Council for final review.
The energy plan has been in development since January 2019, when the council approved a non-binding resolution establishing the city's goal of obtaining 100 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, and 100 percent of heating and transportation energy by 2050. The hope was that the plan for achieving these goals, which pertain to everyone in the city, would be completed and submitted to the council by the end of 2020.
The plan has identified four "pathways" toward attaining 100 percent renewable energy. Those are reducing energy consumption, generating and storing renewable energy locally, switching remaining energy purchases to renewable sources and continued advocacy and information sharing.
Electricity
To meet the city's electricity goals, the draft plan proposes several options. These include adopting a home energy labeling program and an energy benchmarking program, which would require energy efficiency disclosure when selling a home or a larger building, respectively, as well as working with existing weatherization programs to help make buildings more energy efficient.
The plan also calls for establishing guidelines for solar arrays and electric vehicles to encourage new developments and infrastructure. And it suggests working with a local financial institution to create a loan program for renewable energy installations and developing a battery storage program, which would allow for energy generated by solar arrays to be stored for longer periods of time.
The proposal also acknowledges that it will not be possible to meet the city's entire electricity demand with clean energy by 2030. And it includes options for enhancing Keene's ability to purchase renewable power from outside sources.
"For a variety of reasons, not all residents, businesses, and organizations in Keene will be able to install renewable energy systems," the plan says. "In some instances, up-front costs and financing can be a barrier, and in other situations, the physical limitations of a site (e.g. lack of solar exposure) may limit opportunities for on-site renewable generation."
These outside-source options include implementing a community power program — which would allow the city to buy power from a source of its choosing that could then be sold back to residents and businesses — and virtual power purchase agreements, which are long-term fixed-rate contracts with renewable energy suppliers.
Heating
The major objective in the thermal sector part of the proposed plan is to have any new heating systems that are installed in the city after 2040 be electricity based and run on renewable fuels. The plan says the average useful life of a heating system is 15 to 20 years.
"As fossil fuel heating systems come to the end of their useful life, it will be important to provide residents, businesses, and nonprofits with options and incentives to replace them with electric or renewable alternatives," the plan says.
As in the electricity component, home labeling and benchmarking programs are part of the heating portion of the plan, along with working with weatherization programs to help property owners improve energy efficiency in their buildings.
The plan also suggests commissioning a study to investigate the potential of implementing a renewable district heating system — a system for distributing heat that is generated in a centralized location. It also recommends hosting a renewable heating and cooling campaign.
"RH&C campaigns are a type of bulk purchasing program aimed at homeowners and small businesses," the draft plan says. "These campaigns encourage the installation of renewable thermal technologies for space heating and cooling or for hot water heating through targeted local out-reach efforts and, often, with bulk discount prices."
Transportation
According to the draft plan, ground transportation accounted for 46 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in Keene in 2015. It adds that the number of miles traveled have increased at a rate that offsets progress made in reducing the carbon footprint of vehicular travel, and minimizing that travel should be the focus of Keene's efforts.
To do this, the plan suggests promoting other modes of transportation, such as walking and bicycling. It also recommends increasing support for the City Express and Friendly Bus programs and asking Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, which operates both, to expand their routes and services.
The plan also notes that the city could work with the Southwest Regional Planning Commission to explore the possibility of opening a transportation center in Keene that would offer intercity transportation options. The concept was first put forth by the commission.
"Enabling people to get around without a car can significantly reduce fossil fuel consumption while providing many co-benefits, such as reducing transportation costs, increasing physical activity, improving air quality, and providing access to jobs and other necessities for people who either cannot afford or choose not to own a car," the plan says.
Other recommendations include installing charging stations for electric vehicles and working with the Keene School District and local bus companies to switch to electric buses. The plan also suggests advocating for more state and federal funding to support alternative transportation options and pushing for state-level policies, programs and incentives to encourage the use of those options.
Next steps
The Energy and Climate Committee gave the plan its final approval on Dec. 2 and voted to send it to the City Council. First, it was sent to the council's Planning, Licenses and Development Committee, which discussed the plan during its meeting Wednesday and unanimously recommended the full council adopt it. (See related story on Page XX)
The plan can be viewed in its entirety online at https://bit.ly/39V6Br8.