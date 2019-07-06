There’s still time for budding entrepreneurs to apply for a shot at $10,000.
The Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship’s PitchFork program, which offers quarterly opportunities to present businesses to investors, is featuring the second annual PitchFork Challenge at this year’s Radically Rural summit.
The summit, co-hosted by Hannah Grimes and The Sentinel Sept. 19 and 20, focuses on the traits and challenges of small communities, including sessions about businesses of all sizes.
The challenge is a competition in which the winning business takes home $10,000, and the best idea for a startup gets a $1,000 cash prize.
The challenge involves a series of pitches between July and September to narrow the field of applicants to the finalists, who will present live at Radically Rural Sept. 19.
To be eligible, applications must be a resident of or have a for-profit business in a town with a population of 30,000 or less in the following counties: Cheshire, Sullivan or Hillsborough counties in New Hampshire; Franklin County in Massachusetts; and Windham, Bennington and Windsor counties in Vermont.
Hannah Grimes offers application help and free information sessions July 10 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and July 17 from noon to 1 p.m. Find more details or apply online at hannahgrimes.com/pitchforkchallenge.