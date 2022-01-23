JAFFREY — Students at Jaffrey Grade School will have the day off Monday because a water pipe burst inside the school building.
Jaffrey Fire Chief David Chamberlain said Assistant Chief Keith Dupuis arrived at the scene around 12:30 p.m. Sunday for what he thought was an issue with the school's sprinkler system. He was met by water pouring from the ceiling inside the school's main entrance.
"It appears that it might have been a frozen pipe," Chamberlain said Sunday night.
Firefighters located the cracked pipe near the girls' bathroom on the second floor. Chamberlain said an issue with the insulation might have caused the water pipe to freeze.
Parts of the school — specifically the student bathroom and the main office — sustained "significant" damage, Chamberlain said, but he could not estimate a dollar value.
Firefighters, police and school staff worked to clean up the water damage and assess building systems Sunday afternoon.
By 4 p.m., Chamberlain said, a contractor had arrived to continue the cleanup, which is expected to be completed Monday.
Jaffrey Grade School should be open for classes Tuesday, he added.
Monday's closure affects only Jaffrey Grade School, according to a post on the school district's Facebook page. All other schools in the district will be open as usual.