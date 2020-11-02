SWANZEY — Motorists along Pine Street in Swanzey should expect one-lane traffic and more delays this week as road work continues.
Fine grading and paving of the road will begin Monday and continue through Friday, according to a notice issued Friday by Town Administrator Michael Branley.
The road project, which began last month, will continue into next week, Branley said Monday, and could wrap up by Nov. 13, though no formal completion date has been set.
The recycling center will be open regular hours throughout construction.
The road work is being funded with about $650,000 from a $3 million bond approved by town meeting in 2019. The town hired Bazin Brothers Trucking of Westminster, Vt. for the Pine Street project.