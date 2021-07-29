CHARLESTOWN — The man who died in an ultra-light airplane crash earlier this month had taken control of the aircraft from the pilot before its crash, according to a new report.
The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report found that the man, who authorities have identified as Paul Harrison, 54, of Ryegate, Vt., was pilot rated.
Federal investigators say the July 10 crash occurred after the aircraft hit a power line at Morningside Flight Park in Charlestown that evening. The aircraft’s commercial pilot — Ilya Rivkin, 47, of Windham, Maine — suffered minor injuries, authorities have said.
According to the NTSB report, Harrison took control of the plane from Rivkin during a descent, shaking the control stick “violently” and yelling “something about ‘power’.”
The aircraft had been too high on its approach, and Harrison had told Rivkin to perform a go-around — a maneuver that involves pulling out of a descent and gaining altitude to line up another descent — before assuming control of the plane when it was about 400 feet above the ground, according to the report.
As the aircraft descended, Rivkin noted that its altitude was low but thought it was high enough to clear the power lines, according to the NTSB report. During a turn, however, the plane’s engine partially lost power and banked hard to the left with its nose pitching down, causing it to hit the lines, the report says.
Harrison and Rivkin had each taken turns flying the aircraft prior to the fatal crash, according to the report.