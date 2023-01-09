One man’s attempt to give refugees a voice through music 17 years in the making returns to the Monadnock Region next month with a performance in Peterborough.
Con Fullam, an award-winning producer, musician and songwriter, formed the Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus, a Portland, Maine-based ensemble made up of young female refugees and immigrants. He says it's a way to combine his passion for music with a concern for children in war-torn countries.
And it all started over lunch with the then-executive director of Catholic Charities in Maine, a major organizational support system for refugees and immigrants.
“We started talking about all the challenges they face,” Fullam said. “And the most imminent challenge is they lose their voices.”
Those who have taken part in the chorus since its inception in 2006 come from a multitude of backgrounds and speak a myriad of languages — but not English — that Fullam said can be a culture shock when they arrive in the United States. Because of that language barrier, they’re unable to communicate with those around them, something Fullam described as “as foreign as one can imagine.”
As a musician, he believes music is a sort of universal language that allows people from different cultures to come together and share a common message without the need of language.
“I formed this chorus to give kids their voices back,” Fullam said.
Since its creation in 2006, more than 300 girls representing 40 countries have passed through the chorus with a 100-percent high school graduation rate. According to the chorus' website, 85 percent have gone on to pursue a post-secondary education. Chorus members come from a number of countries including Cambodia, China, Congo, El Salvador, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Uganda, Vietnam, British West Indies and Zambia.
The most rewarding aspect of the chorus for Fullam has been watching the kids enter being hesitant, nervous and scared, and a year later seeing them step onto a stage and perform a solo in front of 5,000 people.
“The most important takeaway they get from this chorus is confidence. Without confidence, you ain’t got much,” Fullam said. “You gotta believe in yourself and you gotta believe in what you do. And this chorus offers those girls that opportunity.”
The chorus is gearing up to perform locally at the Mariposa Museum & World Culture Center in Peterborough on Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. The concert is free for museum members and $20 for nonmembers.
Fullam said he hopes people attend to hear the stories and support these children, adding that he believes the audience will walk away with a sense of the tremendous work these young women and their families are doing to make communities throughout the world better for all.
Fullam said he and his chorus, which has appeared on “The Today Show” and performed at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, are happy to go wherever they’re called.
“It’s [just] as important for us to reach those audiences,” he said.
