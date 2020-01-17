Still replete with carpets, lamps and other interior-design items, the Pier 1 Imports in Keene is set to close once it sells off its inventory.
The closing sale at the Monadnock Marketplace business began on Jan. 10, two days after staff received word, according to an employee who asked to speak anonymously because they were not authorized to speak to the press.
Pier 1's corporate communications department did not return requests for comment after business hours Friday.
This latest Elm City retail closure follows the shuttering of Plotkin's Furniture over the fall, along with the opening of Home Goods — which likewise sells furniture, lighting and decor — in Keene's Riverside Plaza.
Signs indicating Pier 1's closing sale were featured prominently in its windows Friday evening, with at least a half dozen customers perusing the mostly full shelves. The store on Ash Brook Road is following its normal business hours through the sale.
Pier 1 Imports, Inc., announced in a Jan. 6 news release that it would close "up to 450" stores nationwide to "better align its business with the current operating environment," though it did not immediately name the stores that would shutter. The same news release noted an 11.4 percent decrease in sales in the third quarter of 2019.