ALSTEAD — Two wings and other pieces of Noel, a swan paddleboat that was apparently swept away from Vilas Pool Park in a rainstorm last week, have been recovered.
But the boat is likely unsalvageable and will need to be replaced, according to Bobbie Wilson, chair of the park's management committee.
"We don't see where Noel will ever be able to be put back together," Wilson said Thursday. "We're going to raise money to buy another swan paddleboat."
She and fellow park management committee members are hopeful insurance for a dam that forms the pool could cover a portion of the costs to buy a new swan boat, since the dam likely destroyed the vessel. Noel, which was 5 feet tall, was bought used from Rhode Island, but Wilson said the closest new swan paddleboats she's found that the committee could buy are made in Texas, a bit far for her or other committee members to travel.
"I've actually talked to the company in Texas, and they were going to give us a little bit of a discount after they heard our story if we wanted to order," Wilson said. "But it was still pretty expensive, close to $7,000."
Other swan paddleboats come from China, but Wilson said the shipping costs for buying one from there are "a little unbelievable."
Vilas Pool Park, a man-made swimming area formed by a dam on the Cold River, features a pedestrian bridge, pavilion, boat house, carillon, stone tables and fireplaces. The park is free to enter and runs off donations.
Alstead Selectman Gordon Kemp and his wife, Hollie, who are also members of the park management committee, brought Noel to the park last July after buying the boat through park donations.
This fulfilled a longtime dream of Wilson's to bring a swan paddleboat to Vilas Pool. She named the boat "Noel" after her oldest granddaughter.
In just the one year Noel was in the pool, Wilson said the boat became a draw to the park and was a subject of wonder for young visitors.
"The kids were so cute about it, almost like she's a real thing," she said. "They'd pet her and talk to her, and I just look at it, and it's so wonderful."
Wilson said Noel's arrival was the first time a swan boat had been in the pool in several decades, as Vilas Pool once had a large swan boat that could seat as many as 20 people before it fell off the dam and was destroyed. That vessel, however, was not a paddleboat like Noel, Wilson said.
During the storm on Monday, June 26, Noel was tied to the shoreline of Vilas Pool and out of the water, but Wilson said rising, swift waters snapped the tie. Wilson noted the boat took about four people to lift and that no one moved Noel further before the storm because the park is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
Wilson said she suspects because the boat was top-heavy with its swan head and neck, it suffered the same fate as the earlier large-capacity swan boat that was on the pool years ago: It was carried over the dam, with high waters pushing it over a wire that crosses the dam.
One of Noel's wings was found about a mile downstream from the park. Wilson said a boat builder in East Alstead who's worked with fiberglass in the past has proposed putting Noel back together, but she doesn't know that there's enough left to complete such a project.
The park management committee is discussing adding another wire above the dam so if Noel is replaced by another swan paddleboat, the replacement boat would be prevented from rising over the dam.
A kayak that also went missing had not been found as of Thursday, Wilson said.
As for what's left of Noel, Wilson said she and committee members are discussing putting some of the pieces together and on display in the park's boat house.
Vilas Pool Park was added to the N.H. State Register of Historic Places on Jan. 31, 2022, so the committee wants to create displays showing the park's history, including the large 20-person swan boat.
"We're hoping eventually to make the boat house into a small museum," Wilson said. "We have pieces from the original swan [boat] that ... wouldn't be allowed on this little pond nowadays by our insurance company."
Anyone who finds pieces of Noel can call Wilson and the Vilas Pool Park Management Committee at 603-835-6127.
