Alstead resident Louie Lemay gives Vilas Pool Park's swan paddleboat, Noel, a bath before the start of the summer. Noel had been at the park nearly a year when a storm early last week apparently swept it away.

 Bobbie Wilson

ALSTEAD — Two wings and other pieces of Noel, a swan paddleboat that was apparently swept away from Vilas Pool Park in a rainstorm last week, have been recovered.

