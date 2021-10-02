In the tradition of American photographers Walker Evans and Dorothea Lange, nearly 50 photographers traveled throughout New Hampshire between 2018 and 2020, documenting contemporary life in the state.
A curated selection of their images will be on exhibit at various Granite State venues, including locally at the Cheshire County Historical Society. An exhibition of about 50 images from the two-year project — directed by N.H. photographer, filmmaker and educator Gary Samson — opened Friday at the historical society gallery at 246 Main St. in Keene. Photos of the Monadnock Region by Medora Hebert are among those on display in this exhibit, set to run through next April, according to information provided by the historical society.
A companion book, “New Hampshire Now: A Photographic Diary of Life in the Granite State,” featuring more than 250 photographs, is available for purchase for $49.95 at exhibition sites and at many independent New Hampshire bookstores, including The Toadstool Bookshops. The book was published by Peter Randall Publishers in Portsmouth and printed by Puritan Press in Hollis. Monadnock Paper Mills in Bennington provided some of the paper for the book.
The collected images “form a powerful visual archive of both the ordinary and extraordinary events of our time,” the historical society says.
Gallery hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., as well as the first and third Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 603-352-1895 or visit www.hsccnh.org.
— Sentinel Staff