A phone and Internet outage was reported in western New Hampshire Friday morning, with some areas still affected late into the afternoon, according to a spokeswoman for Consolidated Communications.
The outage was caused by a power surge on a piece of equipment, Shannon Sullivan, spokeswoman for the company, said in an email early Friday evening.
While a majority of those affected have had their services restored, Sullivan said a "limited number" of customers in southwestern New Hampshire are still experiencing the outage.
"We are actively working to ensure services are restored to all affected customers, and we apologize for the interruption," she said.