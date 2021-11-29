Phoenix House New England will close all of its Vermont locations Tuesday, according to an official who cited financial issues. The not-for-profit behavioral health and addiction services provider also plans to sell its Dublin location in the near future.
President and CEO Peter Mumma said the decision to shutter Phoenix House's Vermont facilities — sober homes in Brattleboro and Burlington — stems from losing a grant from the Vermont Department of Corrections, which made up about half of the funding for the organization's transitional-housing programs in that state.
The department announced in July that its grant is now focused on individualized housing — like apartments — for formerly incarcerated people, rather than its previous focus on places like congregate sober-living sites.
"We had been subsidizing the [transitional- housing] program for a significantly long period of time and keeping them open as we felt they were essential for our mission," Mumma said. "But when the Department of Corrections changed their focus for funding ... we were really no longer in a position to stay [open]."
Based in Providence, Phoenix House specializes in the treatment and prevention of substance use disorders and mental health disorders. It has 20 programs across four states, including in New Hampshire and Vermont.
Each Phoenix House location offers different services depending on the area’s needs.
Its two facilities in Brattleboro and one in Burlington were known as the Recovery in an Independent, Sober Environment (RISE) program.
The program supported people who have experienced a repeated pattern of drug or alcohol addiction as they learn how to sustain long-term recovery. Clients spent between three and 24 months in the program, Phoenix House's website states.
Brattleboro had one RISE home for women and another for men, on Linden Street and Western Avenue, respectively. In total, these two locations had 41 clients, according to Mumma.
"They have all been secured different living situations through state funding and other types of resources," he said. "I believe the last are moving out [Monday]."
This isn't the first time Phoenix House has had to close area locations due to financial difficulties.
In March, the organization closed its Keene facility, which offered residential care, partial hospitalization and outpatient services for behavioral health and substance use disorders. The facility on Roxbury Street also provided medication-assisted treatment for the latter and intensive outpatient treatment.
Its Dublin location — the only other one locally, which offers the same services as Keene's did — will be under new ownership in the "near future," according to Mumma. He said its operations will be continuous and all employees will be offered a position under the new owner, who he said he could not disclose Monday.
"It's in process right now," he said. "... Expect it to be a rapid transition."
Those seeking recovery can call Phoenix House at 1-888-671-9392 to schedule an appointment.
For immediate assistance, Cheshire County residents can visit The Doorway — a referral hub for people to get help with substance use disorders — at 24 Railroad St. in Keene. The Doorway is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Support through the state’s 24/7 hotline is available at 211.
Information on Vermont’s hub and spoke program can be found at blueprintforhealth.vermont.gov.