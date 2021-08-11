A downtown Keene restaurant is once again engaged in controversy involving a four-letter word.
This time, the word is "suit." As in, lawsuit.
In a legal complaint filed last month, Pho Keene Great owners Malaise Lindenfeld and Beau Gillespie say that a former business partner violated their trademark on the restaurant’s name — which previously ruffled city officials over its profane timbre. (Pho, a Vietnamese soup, is pronounced “fuh.”)
Lindenfeld and Gillespie, both of Nelson, claim in the suit that Isabelle Jolie, who helped open the Central Square eatery in March 2019 before leaving the business, has since used the “Pho Keene Great” moniker in branding materials for her own ventures. Those include a food truck that Jolie, a Harrisville resident, hopes to launch later this year.
In a July 8 complaint in Cheshire County Superior Court, the Pho Keene Great owners say that by attaching their restaurant’s name to her own businesses, Jolie is likely to imply a relationship between the separate entities and hurt Pho Keene Great financially.
“Not only did her repeated use create confusion regarding whether the original locations in Keene still remained open and viable, but her competing use also created confusion and uncertainty as to who or what business entity was backing these various subsequent businesses,” they claim.
The lawsuit seeks to bar Jolie from using the “Pho Keene Great” name and to recover any financial damage to Lindenfeld and Gillespie, which it calls “substantial.”
Lindenfeld — a prominent local entrepreneur who previously owned Audrey’s Cafe in Dublin and Piedra Fina in Marlborough, both of which closed last year — couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Jolie, who is representing herself in the case, told The Sentinel she is objecting to Pho Keene Great’s trademark on its name under a federal doctrine known as “prior rights,” which gives priority ownership of a commercial phrase to whoever used it first.
Bon Vivant, the now-defunct Vietnamese food stand on Route 101 that Jolie owned, used the phrase “Pho Keene Good” in a Facebook post as early as September 2016. It announced the creation of Pho Keene Great, a joint effort by Jolie and the restaurant’s current owners, in a February 2018 post.
In their lawsuit, Lindenfeld and Gillespie say they’d begun talking with Jolie about opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant the previous year. The trio settled on a business name — Hanoi Bar Pho Keene Great — in 2018, according to the suit, which claims the latter portion of that name “partially originated” from Jolie.
Pho Keene Great LLC, which Lindenfeld founded in March 2018, applied for trademarks on “Pho Keene Great” and “Hanoi Bar Pho Keene Great” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in January 2019, according to USPTO records. Those marks were formally approved last December.
In an incident that made national headlines, city officials asked Pho Keene Great — which is adjacent to City Hall — in December 2018 to remove a sign in its window that bore the restaurant's name and logo over concerns that it could be interpreted as offensive and that it violated a lease agreement. The restaurant’s request for a sign permit was approved the next month, however.
Jolie left Pho Keene Great in spring 2019 after Lindenfeld and Gillespie suggested that she move out of the kitchen and assume an administrative role, according to their lawsuit.
Since then, Lindenfeld and Gillespie note that Jolie has used their restaurant’s name in her own business ventures, such as Pho Keene Great Redux — which aimed to raise funds for a French-Vietnamese cafe, according to its Facebook page — and Beyond Pho Keene Great by Euphoria, the tagline for her new food truck.
“By repeatedly using the exact same trademarked name, or some variant of the name, [Jolie] has violated Petitioners’ rights and caused, and continues to cause, a substantial likelihood of confusion among the public,” they say in the lawsuit.
Jolie has tried to keep Lindenfeld and Gillespie from using the phrase “Pho Keene Great,” too. In a May 2019 cease-and-desist letter, she asked the restaurant’s owners to stop using that name, calling herself the “rightful owner” of their two trademarks under federal law.
“You agreed to fund the registration of these marks; but, that does not mean you own it,” she wrote. “The trademark was in full use under the name, ‘Pho Keene Good,’ in 2016 until present date by me. I am the sole owner of this mark.”
A Facebook page titled Beyond Pho Keene Great by Euphoria, which Jolie has used recently to promote the new truck, dates to February 2018 and previously did marketing for the Central Square restaurant.
The truck, Gourmet Vietnam, will offer Vietnamese staples like pho and banh mi sandwiches, Jolie’s sister told The Sentinel in June. They were considering several possible locations in the region at the time, including one in Keene and another in Peterborough, she said.
However, Lindenfeld and Gillespie have requested a preliminary injunction that would prohibit Jolie from using their restaurant’s name in her own business entities.
That would slow progress toward opening the new truck, according to Jolie, since the business would need to develop new marketing materials.
“It would delay it, which would be sad,” she said Wednesday. “I’m pretty depressed about it.”
She declined to comment further while litigation is pending.