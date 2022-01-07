It was the subject of city officials’ indignation, many playful photos and a lawsuit alleging trademark infringement. Now the cheeky play on words is no longer.
The former Pho Keene Great, a Vietnamese restaurant that opened in downtown Keene almost three years ago, recently changed its name to The Phonky Noodle.
The Central Square eatery announced the change in early December, along with a colorful new logo featuring a tiger — an early concept from before the business opened in March 2019, it explained on Facebook. The restaurant did not give a reason for its name change on social media, and co-owner Malaise Lindenfeld did not respond to multiple requests for an explanation.
The move follows a lawsuit that Lindenfeld and The Phonky Noodle co-owner Beau Gillespie brought last year against a former business partner, Isabelle Jolie, in which they accused Jolie of unlawfully using the “Pho Keene Great” name to brand a new food truck she planned to open.
A superior court judge ruled in September that Jolie could not use that moniker — an edgy play on pho, a Vietnamese soup that’s pronounced “fuh” — while the trademark-infringement case was ongoing. But that lawsuit was settled in late October, according to court filings, which do not include details of the settlement. The deal also resolved a separate lawsuit Jolie filed in 2019 against Lindenfeld and Gillespie, both of Nelson, following her departure from the restaurant earlier that year.
The Phonky Noodle indicated in a Facebook comment last month that its name change may be tied to the settlement, saying the move was meant to “keep the peace with someone.”
Jolie, of Harrisville, did not respond to a request for comment.
Consternation over Pho Keene Great’s name arose even before it opened, as Keene officials asked the restaurant — which leases its location next to City Hall from the city — to remove a “coming soon” sign in the window, in part due to concerns over its profane pronunciation.
“[W]e do have to be concerned about anything that could be interpreted by the public as offensive or use of profanity,” City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said at the time, though she called the restaurant name a “clever marketing strategy.”
The tiff, in late 2018, drew national media attention. Still, the city later authorized Pho Keene Great to display its name on signs at the restaurant, determining they didn’t violate a municipal ban on “obscene signs.”
In their complaint against Jolie last July, Lindenfeld and Gillespie said that by attaching the restaurant’s name to her own business ventures, Jolie was likely to imply a relationship between the separate entities and hurt Pho Keene Great financially. The lawsuit, in Cheshire County Superior Court, sought to bar Jolie from using the “Pho Keene Great” moniker and to recover any financial damage to Lindenfeld and Gillespie, which they claimed was “substantial.”
Jolie, who represented herself in the case, told The Sentinel she objected to Pho Keene Great’s trademark on that name under a federal doctrine known as “prior rights,” which gives priority ownership of a commercial phrase to whoever used it first. Bon Vivant, a now-defunct Vietnamese food stand on Route 101 that Jolie owned, used the phrase “Pho Keene Good” in a Facebook post as early as September 2016 — a year and a half before that business announced the creation of Pho Keene Great.
In an initial ruling in September, Judge Elizabeth Leonard sided with Lindenfeld and Gillespie, writing that they’d “shown clear confusion among the public” between the separate businesses. Leonard withdrew her temporary injunction, which blocked Jolie from using “Pho Keene Great” in her branding materials, the next month, however, after Lindenfeld and Gillespie reported the dispute had been settled.
That agreement also resolved the earlier lawsuit that Jolie, who left Pho Keene Great in spring 2019, had brought against the pair, challenging aspects of their ownership deal. Jolie’s specific claims have been sealed by the court, but records show Lindenfeld and Gillespie successfully countersued to remove her as a member of the restaurant’s LLC.
A trial in that case, which had been scheduled for this past October, was canceled due to the recent settlement.